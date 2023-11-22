Man accused of submitting fake FAU transcripts to school district for extra pay

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 43-year-old Royal Palm Beach man is accused of submitting fake academic credentials from Florida Atlantic University to be compensated more than $10,000 for income supplements with the Palm Beach County School District.

Clayton Jones was arrested Monday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Offie and later that day posted a bond of $13,500.

Jones, who was employed by the district as a behavioral health professional since 2019, vis facing charges of organized scheme to defraud (less than $20,000), grand theft, cheating and misrepresentation of academic standing.

He is alleged to have presented credentials and submitted forms signed by him for $10,041.57 from July 15, 2019 through May 2023.

The include a supplement payment of $1,500 for a bachelor's degree in 2019, $2,500 for a master's degree in 2020 and $5,000 for a doctorate in 2022. Also some prorated supplements were submitted.

The school district’s law enforcement department began investigating in June after receiving a report from the district’s inspector general.

In July, law enforcement submitted report that the transcripts by Jones to the school district were not officially from FAU, including transcripts that don't look like the authentic ones.

The university said no student was enrolled with his name and date of birth. Also, FAU did not offer his listed classes during the semesters indicated on the transcripts.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Boynton Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
Luke Bryan charity concert in Jupiter nets $300,000
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

Florida State guard Jalen Warley, right, drives against Colorado guard Julian Hammond III (3)...
Seminoles knock off No. 18 Colorado 77-71 in OT
Nine in 10 Florida voters have seen drastic increases in their cost of living over the past two...
Rising cost of insurance in Florida
Family pleading for justice after Jensen Beach hit-and-run of woman, 20
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis runs as North Alabama's Demarcus Lacey Schultz (1) and...
Seminoles drop to No. 5 in College Football Playoff poll