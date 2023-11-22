Pairing a perfect wine and/or mocktail with your Thanksgiving turkey

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Thanksgiving dinners usually come paired with wine, but the choices can seem overwhelming considering the different needs of your guests.

WPTV's T.A. Walker took a field trip to Virginia Philip Wine Spirits & Academy on Palm Beach to find an wine to pair with your Thanksgiving feast.

"It's American holiday. I would suggest an American wine. And so today we're doing the Peju Cabernet Franc," said Virginia Philip as she suggested the Californian wine.

Peju Cabernet Franc is a red wine and if you're like me, you may be scratching your head. I was always taught red wine goes with red meat and white wine goes with poultry and fish.

"Turkey is interesting. Depending on how you season it, it absolutely can take a red. And for me, I've I need a glass of red by the time I sit down for my entree." joked Phillip.

When you consider all the in-laws, and “forced award guests” you don't really want at your table, Phillip is not wrong.

The Peju runs about $50, but Phillip has other suggestions at lower price-points.

Virginia Philip Wine Spirits & Academy Thanksgiving meal wine picks

  • Château Bonnet Blanc, Entre-Deux-Mers, France, 2022, $14.99
  • Seghesio Zinfandel, Sonoma County, California, 2021, $22.99
  • Peju Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley, California, 2021, $50.47

As you put the final touches on our Thanksgiving feast, you may want to provide your kids and non-drinkers a special liquid treat that will tantalize taste buds and pair well with turkey.
Phillip said, "There are a lot of people who just don't really want to drink wine."

Phillip suggests a Moscow Mule mocktail made with the mixer Seed Lip Grove 42, "There's a lot of orange flavors in it. There's a little hint of pepper but we put a lot of lime juice in there. And of course with the ginger beer, there's quite a bit of ginger in there. It gives you kind of a twist/tang, sweet/sour [flavor]."

Moscow Mule Mocktail

  1. 2 parts Seed Lip Grove 42
  2. 2 parts non-alcoholic ginger beer
  3. 1 freshly squeezed lime

Serve over ice ideally, but not necessarily in a copper cup.

