Palm Beach Central HS assistant principal’s criminal charge dismissed

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A judge has granted Palm Beach Central Assistant Principal Daniel Snider’s motion to dismiss the charges against him.

Snider, along with four other school employees, were arrested in July after they were accused of failing to report a suspected case of sexual assault involving two students off campus.

Snider's attorney argued his client did not report the allegations because he did not believe a sexual assault occurred because the allegations involved his own son.

Judge Scott Suskauer ruled Wednesday that the state did not prove Snider knew or had reasonable cause to suspect a sexual assault occurred and dismissed the charge.

The ruling came following a hearing held Oct. 30.

Four others still face charges in the case.

Read the full court filing below:

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Boynton Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
Luke Bryan charity concert in Jupiter nets $300,000
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Riviera Beach man, 19, found shot dead

Latest News

55 current, former department managers now suing Publix
Father has hope for first time that son's murder could be solved
Councilwoman Julia Botel reverses course, will seek 3rd term
West Palm Beach man, 76, dies 3 days after hit-and-run crash