Port St. Lucie unveils new city logo

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Florida's five biggest cities by population are Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, Orlando and St. Petersburg.

Those large metro areas are no surprise, but due to booming growth, Port St. Lucie now takes the No. 6 spot.
 
So, the city recently undertook a months-long project to come up with a new identity.

This week, the city council approved a new slogan for the city: "The Heart of the Treasure Coast."

Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin outlines why the city is rebranding its image.
"Port St. Lucie is the heart of the Treasure Coast. We are the sixth largest city, the largest city in our county," Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin said. "We're closing in on No. 5. We are the economic engine of the county, the Treasure Coast region. We want to proudly claim that."

As part of its new branding process, the city will be rolling out a new logo, which includes a sandhill crane with a heart hidden in its design.

The crane was chosen because they are family-oriented and bold — two qualities the mayor said the city possesses.

Expect to see the logo on city vehicles, and as part of new gateway signs to the city starting in the first quarter of next year.

