Riviera Beach man, 19, found shot dead
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday night, Riviera Beach police confirmed.
At around 6:45 p.m., police received a report of shots fired in the 200 block of West 23rd Street, a residential area, spokeswoman Serena Spakes told WPTV.
Police found the man dead with gunshot wounds.
People with information are asked to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123. Crime Stoppers can be anonymously called at 800-458-TIPS (8477).
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
