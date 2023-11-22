Riviera Beach man, 19, found shot dead

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday night, Riviera Beach police confirmed.

At around 6:45 p.m., police received a report of shots fired in the 200 block of West 23rd Street, a residential area, spokeswoman Serena Spakes told WPTV.

Police found the man dead with gunshot wounds.

People with information are asked to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123. Crime Stoppers can be anonymously called at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

