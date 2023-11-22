Seminoles knock off No. 18 Colorado 77-71 in OT

Florida State guard Jalen Warley, right, drives against Colorado guard Julian Hammond III (3)...
Florida State guard Jalen Warley, right, drives against Colorado guard Julian Hammond III (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jalen Warley scored 19 points, Jamir Watkins had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Florida State beat No. 18 Colorado 77-71 in overtime on Tuesday night to win the Sunshine Slam championship.

Florida State (4-1) extended its NCAA record to 14 consecutive overtime victories. The Seminoles also won the championship game of a tournament for the second time since 2019, when they claimed the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida.

Florida State scored the opening nine points of overtime, highlighted by Baba Miller's steal and fast-break dunk. Darin Green Jr. capped the run with a wide-open 3-pointer from the corner.

Green added 12 points and De'Ante Green had 10 points for Florida State, which defeated UNLV in the semifinals. The Seminoles, who entered the game shooting 49% from the field in its first four games, were 27-of-57 shooting (47%).

Florida State forward Jamir Watkins is fouled by Colorado forward Tristan da Silva while going...
Florida State forward Jamir Watkins is fouled by Colorado forward Tristan da Silva while going up for a shot during the first half of the Sunshine Slam championship game, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Cody Williams led Colorado (4-1) with 17 points and KJ Simpson had 15 points and nine rebounds. The Buffaloes entered the tournament as the nation's leading 3-point shooting team at 51.7%. But the Buffaloes were just 3 of 10 from 3-point range in the semifinals and 5 of 20 in the title game.

Chandler Jackson and Darin Green Jr. each made a 3-pointer on back-to-back Florida State possessions for a 44-35 lead. The Seminoles scored 17 of the opening 22 points of the second half.

Neither team made a field goal in the final two minutes of regulation. Colorado's final shot of regulation was Julian Hammond's baseline jumper that hit the side of the backboard. Florida State called a timeout with 18.3 seconds left before Watkins drove the baseline and threw an errant pass as time expired.

The Buffs, who jumped from No. 25 to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll Monday, reached the title game by beating Richmond behind Simpson's 23 points.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Boynton Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
Luke Bryan charity concert in Jupiter nets $300,000
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

Man accused of submitting fake FAU transcripts to school district for extra pay
Nine in 10 Florida voters have seen drastic increases in their cost of living over the past two...
Rising cost of insurance in Florida
Family pleading for justice after Jensen Beach hit-and-run of woman, 20
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis runs as North Alabama's Demarcus Lacey Schultz (1) and...
Seminoles drop to No. 5 in College Football Playoff poll