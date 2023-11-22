Suspect, 76, accused of striking car show worker with vehicle

FILE - Shown is a Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan....
FILE - Shown is a Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The Philadelphia Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police has filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 seeking to stop a city law banning officers from pulling over drivers for low-level offenses from going into effect saying the law illegally pre-empts existing state laws on traffic violations. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 76-year-old man is accused of hitting a worker at a car show on purpose with a vehicle.

Anthony Guerra is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after the incident.

Words like belligerent and aggressive were used to describe Guerra's behavior toward staff in the arrest report.

"They have these car shows every so often," Lady Lake police Chief Steven Hunt said. "They go off without a hitch routinely, so this was something very unique."

It all started just before 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Spanish Springs section of The Villages. The victim, who was part of The Villages entertainment staff, was told a man was being "belligerent" with other staff over entry into a car show.

"Evidently, tempers flared a little bit," Hunt said.

Anthony Guerra, 76, was asked to leave the event, but police said he then put his car into reverse.

"It appears [Guerra] deliberately struck the staff member, causing him to go up onto the trunk and roll off to the side," Hunt said.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

"It definitely could have been a lot worse," Hunt said, "so we're thankful that it wasn't."

According to the arrest affidavit, Guerra told an officer he was upset about another group being let into the car show ahead of him and that the victim called him a name.

Guerra said when he backed up, he "...did not see the victim until the victim was on his luggage rack" on the back of the car.

But witnesses and the victim said Guerra did it on purpose because he had been kicked out of the show.

"He was arrested and charged with battery with a deadly weapon because of the motor vehicle that was involved," Hunt said.

After being taken into custody, Guerra was also taken to the hospital — after beginning to shake uncontrollably — but was taken to the Lake County Jail once he was medically cleared. He has since been released.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Boynton Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
Luke Bryan charity concert in Jupiter nets $300,000
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Riviera Beach man, 19, found shot dead

Latest News

The next 24 hours will likely be a test of the nation's airports and of many flyers' patience...
Thanksgiving travel rush
Dozens of ducks are dead and their remains were recently dumped in front of a business west of...
Dozens of dead ducks dumped in Delray Beach parking lot
Rae Landgrebe, 20 fractured her pelvis, vertebrae, tailbone, hip after deputies say a...
Searching for justice after hit and run
WFLX's T.A. Walker took a field trip to Virginia Philip Wine Spirits & Academy on Palm Beach to...
Mocktails for the Thanksgiving holiday
Making sure our nation's heroes aren’t forgotten over the holidays. One organization hopes to...
Wreaths Across America needs donations