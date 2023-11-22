West Palm Beach man, 76, dies 3 days after hit-and-run crash

Charges are pending against a driver that investigators said was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash last week in West Palm Beach, police announced Wednesday.

The wreck occurred Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. at the southwest corner of South Dixie Highway and Kanuga Drive.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the victim, Joseph Mele, 76, of West Palm Beach, had just left a restaurant when he ran across the road from west to east to get to his vehicle.

That's when police said Mele was hit by a speeding northbound car, sending him airborne.

After the impact, Jachles said the driver continued northbound and then drove the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway, and then veered back into the northbound lanes and left the scene.

Mele was taken to the trauma center at St. Mary's Medical Center by West Palm Beach Fire Department paramedics in critical condition. However, he later died late Saturday afternoon.

Investigators determined that the car involved was a 2023 Honda Civic registered to a 66-year-old West Palm Beach woman.

Detectives on Nov. 16 located the car, along with the driver, at a local car dealership. Jachles said the car had damage consistent with the crash

Police said the driver gave a statement to detectives and the car was impounded.

Jachles said the investigation is ongoing.

