Wreaths Across America needs donations to accomplish goal

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Making sure our nation's heroes aren’t forgotten over the holidays. One organization hopes to do that by placing wreaths where veterans are laid to rest.

Wreaths Across America came up short last year and they’re hoping you’ll give them a boost this time around.

Wreaths will be laid at veteran grave sites at places like the South Florida National Cemetery in western Lake Worth and White City Cemetery near Fort Pierce.

Jeff Garten is the local location coordinator for Wreaths Across America

“It’s my way of remembering the veterans the ones that, a lot of them that gave their life for this country and we promised the family, we will remember and we will honor their veterans,” Garten said.

Each wreath coast about $17 each.

You can donate to Wreaths Across America until the end of this month. Dec. 16 is when volunteers will place the wreaths at the grave sites. To donate, click here.

