2,000 people lace-up sneakers for 'Run 4 the Pies' in Tequesta

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Runners were up early Thanksgiving morning in Tequesta for a good cause.

The 23rd annual "Run 4 the Pies" took place at 8 a.m. at Constitution Park along Seabrook Road.

The 4-mile race benefited Good Shepherd Food Pantry.

The event also featured a 1 mile run for children ages 8-12 and a Li'l Pilgrim Dash for kids 7 and under.

More than 2,000 runners laced up their sneakers for this year's sold-out race, presented by the Palm Beach Roadrunners club.

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle was among those who took part in the event.

