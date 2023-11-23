Boa constrictor spotted at Delray Beach restaurant

An unexpected dinner guest showed up at a restaurant in Delray Beach.

An employee at Lionfish restaurant, located along Atlantic Avenue, told WPTV that a large boa constrictor was spotted at the restaurant at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness who was nearby at the time said the snake was on a table before it slithered into a chair.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control officers were called to the scene to remove it.

It's unclear if the reptile was someone's pet that escaped or how it showed up at the restaurant.

Scripps Only Content 2023