FAU defeats Butler 91-86; Goldin scores 19 points

Vladislav Goldin scored 19 points and Johnell Davis added 15 as No.19 Florida Atlantic beat Butler 91-86 in a first-round matchup at the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday.

Jalen Gaffney added 14 points as six FAU players scored in double figures. The Owls (3-1) rebounded from a 60-51 home loss to Bryant last Saturday.

Butler (3-2) got 19 points from Jahmyl Telfort. The Bulldogs had five players in double figures.

After Posh Alexander's 4-point play got Butler within 78-77 with 4:40 remaining, Gaffney's long-range jumper then keyed an 8-1 run for FAU.

FAU trailed by four points before using an 11-1 run to take a 77-71 lead with six minutes to play. Goldin, Davis and Tre Carroll all had three-point plays.

Carroll finished with 11 points.

FAU led 46-42 after an up-tempo first half.

BIG PICTURE

FAU: The Owls returned most of the nucleus from last season's Final Four team, and are expected to be a top contender for the title in their first season in the American Athletic Conference.

Butler: The Bulldogs' other loss was 74-54 at then No. 18 Michigan State on Friday. They entered allowing 58.0 points a game.

UP NEXT:

FAU: Plays No. 12 Texas A&M (5-0) in the semifinals on Friday. The winner advances to Sunday's championship game, and with a victory will enhance their Top 25 standing.

Butler: Will face Penn State (4-1) in Friday’s consolation round. The Nittany Lions lost to Texas A&M 89-77 in another opening-round matchup.

