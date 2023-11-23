FAU defeats Butler 91-86; Goldin scores 19 points

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vladislav Goldin scored 19 points and Johnell Davis added 15 as No.19 Florida Atlantic beat Butler 91-86 in a first-round matchup at the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday.

Jalen Gaffney added 14 points as six FAU players scored in double figures. The Owls (3-1) rebounded from a 60-51 home loss to Bryant last Saturday.

Butler (3-2) got 19 points from Jahmyl Telfort. The Bulldogs had five players in double figures.

After Posh Alexander's 4-point play got Butler within 78-77 with 4:40 remaining, Gaffney's long-range jumper then keyed an 8-1 run for FAU.

FAU trailed by four points before using an 11-1 run to take a 77-71 lead with six minutes to play. Goldin, Davis and Tre Carroll all had three-point plays.

Carroll finished with 11 points.

FAU led 46-42 after an up-tempo first half.

BIG PICTURE

FAU: The Owls returned most of the nucleus from last season's Final Four team, and are expected to be a top contender for the title in their first season in the American Athletic Conference.

Butler: The Bulldogs' other loss was 74-54 at then No. 18 Michigan State on Friday. They entered allowing 58.0 points a game.

UP NEXT:

FAU: Plays No. 12 Texas A&M (5-0) in the semifinals on Friday. The winner advances to Sunday's championship game, and with a victory will enhance their Top 25 standing.

Butler: Will face Penn State (4-1) in Friday’s consolation round. The Nittany Lions lost to Texas A&M 89-77 in another opening-round matchup.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Boynton Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackle Miami...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A dog went viral online after his owner found him drunk at home.
‘My dog is drunk’: Pup named Jack accidentally gets drunk on vodka and Baileys

Latest News

Man's body recovered from Intracoastal Waterway, believed to be good Samaritan
Former football player thanks hospital staff for saving his life
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP...
Fort Pierce motorcyclist, 31, killed in Indian River County crash
Daytime highs today will be cooler with highs anywhere from the middle to the upper 70s.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 23, 2023