Fort Pierce motorcyclist, 31, killed in Indian River County crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 31-year-old Fort Pierce man riding a motorcycle died Wednesday evening after a crash with a pickup truck in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on Oslo Road near 10th Court Southwest south of the Vero Beach city limits.

FHP police spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said a 2019 GMC Sierra was heading westbound on Oslo Road in the left turn lane approaching 10th Court Southwest.

At the same time, a 2007 gray Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle was heading east on Oslo Road in the outside lane near the intersection.

FHP said the driver of the pickup, a 38-year-old man from Vero Beach, attempted to make a left turn, across the eastbound lanes, to travel south on 10th Court Southwest.

A collision occurred between the front of the motorcycle and the front right of the truck in the outside eastbound lane.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt, but a 35-year-old female passenger in the truck sustained minor injuries.

Miranda said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

