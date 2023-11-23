FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 23, 2023

Daytime highs today will be cooler with highs anywhere from the middle to the upper 70s.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Happy Thanksgiving!

A cold front is working its way across South Florida.

It’s not going to bring as much in the way of rainfall today, however, it will bring us a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds than sun.

Daytime highs today will be cooler with highs anywhere from the middle to the upper 70s.

As we head into Friday, a front will settle across the area.

Plus, we’ll have moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico and that will increase our rain chances Friday and Saturday — roughly a 30-40% chance.

Next week, a front will come through on Monday, and that will knock down our temperatures and humidity as we head toward the middle of the week.

In the tropics, we are still watching that area in the middle of the Atlantic, but it is no threat to anyone.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Boynton Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackle Miami...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A dog went viral online after his owner found him drunk at home.
‘My dog is drunk’: Pup named Jack accidentally gets drunk on vodka and Baileys

Latest News

Daytime highs today will be cooler with highs anywhere from the middle to the upper 70s.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 23, 2023
A warm day ahead on Wednesday as a cool front approaches South Florida.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 22, 2023
A warm day ahead on Wednesday as a cool front approaches South Florida.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 22, 2023
Windy conditions develop Tuesday and will last for much of the work week. High pressure will be...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 21, 2023