FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 23, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Happy Thanksgiving!

A cold front is working its way across South Florida.

It’s not going to bring as much in the way of rainfall today, however, it will bring us a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds than sun.

Daytime highs today will be cooler with highs anywhere from the middle to the upper 70s.

As we head into Friday, a front will settle across the area.

Plus, we’ll have moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico and that will increase our rain chances Friday and Saturday — roughly a 30-40% chance.

Next week, a front will come through on Monday, and that will knock down our temperatures and humidity as we head toward the middle of the week.

In the tropics, we are still watching that area in the middle of the Atlantic, but it is no threat to anyone.

