Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal shooting

A man will spend the next 10 years in prison for a fatal shooting in Boynton Beach last year.

Erickson Durandisse pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery charges during a Tuesday hearing in a Palm Beach County courtroom.

Durandisse and two other people were arrested after a 66-year-old man was gunned down July 15, 2022, at the Homing Inn.

At the time of the shooting, detectives said it appeared that the motive for the killing was drug-related.

Durandisse was credited for 495 days that he already served in jail.

