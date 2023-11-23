Motorcyclist dies, another seriously hurt in separate crashes in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
One motorcyclist died and another was seriously injured, both men, in separate crashes Wednesday in Port St. Lucie.

The first crash was in the morning on U.S. 1 and another about 5 miles southwest of the highway in the afternoon.

In a crash reported at 7:46 a.m., a 65-year-old Fort Pierce man was riding his motorcycle in the left lane of U.S., approaching Brazilian Circle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 33-year-old Port St. Lucie man was driving a sedan, attempting to make a left turn. The motorcyclist collided with the rear of the car.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

In another crash reported at 3:53 p.m., Port St. Lucie officers responded to Southeast Floresta Drive and Southeast Polynesian Avenue for a single-vehicle crash, according to a post by the agency on Facebook.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Floresta Drive and lost control in the roundabout. The man struck his head on the pedestrian walkway during the crash.

He was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the incident are asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator B. Thompson at 772-871-5001.

