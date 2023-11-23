West Palm Beach police deliver Thanksgiving meals to families in need

West Palm Beach police officers were busy handing out hot meals instead of tickets on Thanksgiving morning.

Officers went door to door Thursday delivering meals to families in need.

West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley and his team partnered with "The Fund for West Palm Beach Police" nonprofit to deliver 150 meals to homebound seniors and the disabled in the northwest area of the city.

This is the first year that they have done this on Thanksgiving Day.

West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley speaks about the importance of handing out Thanksgiving meals.

Their goal was to not only serve meals but also hope for the community.

"We've identified people that are definitely in need today and to be able to give them a hot meal on the day when they really need it is a very special day for us in the city of West Palm Beach," Adderley said.

"We decided that this was the best way to do it because many of them may not be with family today, so we are a community of love," Sgt. James Louis of the West Palm Beach Police Department said. "We are a community that knows the importance of being there for the ones who need us the most, and that's why we're here."

The department is planning to do this again on Christmas Day.

