Dolly Parton dons Cowboys cheerleader uniform during halftime show

Dolly Parton peforms during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the...
Dolly Parton peforms during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Dolly Parton played the role of Dallas Cowboys cheerleader during her Thanksgiving halftime performance.

Although the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Washington Commanders in their annual Thanksgiving football tradition, the 77-year-old country music singer stole the show during Dallas' 45-10 blowout win.

Wearing a skimpy Cowboys cheerleader outfit, Parton performed a four-song concert at AT&T Stadium, singing hit songs "Jolene" and "9 to 5" before concluding with her rendition of Queen's "We Are the Champions" and "We Will Rock You."

The team's cheerleaders joined her on the field.

Dolly Parton performs with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders during halftime of a Thanksgiving...
Dolly Parton performs with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders during halftime of a Thanksgiving game between the Cowboys and Washington Commanders, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.

Parton clearly impressed CBS commentator Jim Nantz and color analyst Tony Romo.

"She looks amazing, right?" Romo said. "She's wonderful. Who doesn't like Dolly Parton?"

"She is absolutely an American treasure, that's for sure," Nantz said.

Parton's performance comes less than a week after she released "Rockstar" – her first rock album featuring several covers with musicians like Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler and Kid Rock.

