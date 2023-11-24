No. 19 Owls take down No. 12 Texas A&M 96-89

Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) goes up for a shot as Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0)...
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) goes up for a shot as Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Johnell Davis scored 26 points, Alijah Martin added 25 and No. 19 Florida Atlantic beat No. 12 Texas A&M 96-89 in a semifinal at the ESPN Events Invitational.

FAU went 16 of 30 from 3-point range and improved to 4-1.

Wade Taylor IV had 35 points for Texas A&M, which fell to 5-1.

Texas A&M played the second half without Henry Coleman III, who was hurt with 3 minutes left in the opening half and limped off the court. The forward led the Aggies with 24 points in a 89-77 win over Butler on Thursday.

Jalen Gaffney hit a pair of long-range shots to key FAU’s 16-3 run to start the second half and take a 62-47 lead.

Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin celebrates after making a 3-point shot during the first...
Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin celebrates after making a 3-point shot during the first half against Texas A&M, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla.

Coleman had a pair of layups to spur a first half-ending 16-6 run that got Texas A&M within 46-44.

Vladislav Goldin, a 7-foot-1 center who scored 19 points in Thursday's 91-86 win over Butler, didn't take his first shot until 13 minutes into the game when he converted after a rebound. It was part of a 15-0 run that included three 3s by Martin to put FAU ahead 40-28.

Goldin made a pair of key free throws in the final minute of the game and finished with 10 points.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP...
Fort Pierce motorcyclist, 31, killed in Indian River County crash
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackle Miami...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the police department and sworn in by the town’s...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department
Boa constrictor spotted at Delray Beach restaurant

Latest News

Dolly Parton peforms during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the...
Dolly Parton dons Cowboys cheerleader uniform during halftime show
The Friday after Thanksgiving is starting off with partly cloudy skies. As the day goes on, we...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 24, 2023
Little Smiles is a boots-on-the-ground charity serving children in South Florida for over 24...
Little Smiles Holiday Toy Drive
Hurricanes, Dolphins prepare to share spotlight on ‘Black Friday’