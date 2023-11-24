Veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Olive Garden surrounded by family

A veteran who served in the Army in World War II celebrated a milestone Friday surrounded by family and loved ones in West Palm Beach.

The celebration was held at the Olive Garden on the 3500 block of Northlake Boulevard. Edward Hess turned 100 years old Friday and family came together to help celebrate him.

Hess was a trolley cart operator in Philly before moving down to South Florida decades ago to work with Statefarm insurance.

He loves to golf and he loves his family.

