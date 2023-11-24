Veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Olive Garden surrounded by family

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A veteran who served in the Army in World War II celebrated a milestone Friday surrounded by family and loved ones in West Palm Beach.

The celebration was held at the Olive Garden on the 3500 block of Northlake Boulevard. Edward Hess turned 100 years old Friday and family came together to help celebrate him.

Hess was a trolley cart operator in Philly before moving down to South Florida decades ago to work with Statefarm insurance.

He loves to golf and he loves his family.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP...
Fort Pierce motorcyclist, 31, killed in Indian River County crash
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackle Miami...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the police department and sworn in by the town’s...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department
Boa constrictor spotted at Delray Beach restaurant

Latest News

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) gets off a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Hurricanes crush Boston College 45-20, snap 3-game losing streak
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 29, 2010, file photo, a consumer looks at Cyber Monday sales on her...
Better Business Bureau shares important reminders for Black Friday, Cyber Monday
Crash kills driver of tractor trailer and shuts down I-95 in Broward for hours
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) goes up for a shot as Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0)...
No. 19 Owls take down No. 12 Texas A&M 96-89