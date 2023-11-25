Child , 3, dies after shooting in a Tamarac motel

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 3-year-old child died after a shooting in a Tamarac motel on Saturday morning.

At 8:19 a.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at an Extended Stay Hotel in the 3000 block of West Commercial Boulevard, just west of Florida's Turnpike.

Deputies found a child, who was accompanied by a woman, suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the child deceased on the scene.

The child's sex was not disclosed.

BSO’s Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to this fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

An Illinois Lottery player is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after winning a $1...
Man says he gets to retire early thanks to winning $1 million lottery jackpot on scratch-off ticket
Crash kills driver of tractor-trailer, shuts down I-95 for hours
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in...
Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter, London
On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the police department and sworn in by the town’s...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department

Latest News

Florida State quarterback Sean Maguire (10) scrambles for yardage during the first half of an...
Florida-FSU rivalry has had inexperienced QBs at helm before
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25,...
Donald Trump looks to upstage Clemson grad Nikki Haley at football rivalry game
Hamas set to release 14 hostages in a second truce swap
Trauma expert on hostages: 'They're going to be different'