El Camino coming to Boca Raton and looking to fill 250 positions

El Camino's largest location is coming to Boca Raton to join Restaurant Row.

The new restaurant is located at 5377 Town Center Rd. in Boca Raton and features indoor and outdoor seating with a wrap-around bar.

The restaurant is filling 250 positions for the front and back of house. Positions include servers, bartenders, hostesses, line cooks, prep cooks, food runners and bussers.

The best way to apply is to go to the restaurant and introduce yourself to the team in person. Bring two forms of ID and a resume if you have one. If you don't have a resume, come with a great attitude and personality, the restaurant said.

“We’re here daily. Someone can stop by the location between 9 and 5 pm. The chef team’s here, some of the corporate people are here, but the GM and all the managers are embracing and getting ready to open,” Francis Lake, the Vice President of Modern Restaurant Group, said. “So, anyone that wants to stop by and just introduce themselves and say hello, it’s a great way to become a part of the team and we’ll start the process immediately."

About 100 positions have been filled but the restaurant said the search continues to hire the rest of the open positions. This location is open to diverse levels of experience. Beginners or those who have been in the service industry for years are encouraged to apply.

Lake said they are looking for people willing to learn.

"We’re looking for people that have a great can-do attitude, but can work with others, and then also you’re only learning when you’re listening," he said. "When you come in and you’re a part of the team and you assimilate well with others, that’s really what we’re looking for—people that have a strong ability to be coachable, to be present and work with integrity.”

The restaurant is set to open in mid-December.

