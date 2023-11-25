Girl, 3, dies after shooting in Tamarac motel

A 3-year-old girl died after a shooting in a Tamarac motel on Saturday morning.

The Broward Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at an Extended Stay America motel in the 3000 block of West Commercial Boulevard, just west of Florida's Turnpike, shortly after 8:15 a.m.

Deputies found a child, who was accompanied by a woman, suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the child dead at the scene.

The child's sex was not disclosed.

BSO Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro told WFOR two occupants of a U-Haul truck in Lauderhill in connection to the shooting have been detained. However, no arrests have been made. The relationship between the woman and child has not been released at this time.

BSO's homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading to the fatal shooting. Anyone with information was asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

NBC affiliate WTVJ was at the scene of the shooting.

