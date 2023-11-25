Girl, 3, dies after shooting in Tamarac motel

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 3-year-old girl died after a shooting in a Tamarac motel on Saturday morning.

The Broward Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at an Extended Stay America motel in the 3000 block of West Commercial Boulevard, just west of Florida's Turnpike, shortly after 8:15 a.m.

Deputies found a child, who was accompanied by a woman, suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the child dead at the scene.

The child's sex was not disclosed.

BSO Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro told WFOR two occupants of a U-Haul truck in Lauderhill in connection to the shooting have been detained. However, no arrests have been made. The relationship between the woman and child has not been released at this time.

BSO's homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading to the fatal shooting. Anyone with information was asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

NBC affiliate WTVJ was at the scene of the shooting.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Crash kills driver of tractor-trailer, shuts down I-95 for hours
An Illinois Lottery player is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after winning a $1...
Man says he gets to retire early thanks to winning $1 million lottery jackpot on scratch-off ticket
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the police department and sworn in by the town’s...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department
Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in...
Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter, London

Latest News

Taylor Swift speaks during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in...
These UF students are 'Ready for it': Class devoted to Taylor Swift's music
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Attorney general decries stabbing of ex-officer Derek Chauvin while incarcerated
Delray Beach celebrates small businesses on shopping holiday
Lawnwood Hospital debuts hybrid operating room
Florida State quarterback Sean Maguire (10) scrambles for yardage during the first half of an...
Florida-FSU rivalry has had inexperienced QBs at helm before