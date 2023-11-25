Lawnwood Hospital debuts hybrid operating room

HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital is planning in December to perform its first procedures in its new hybrid operating room, which is part of its $100 million tower expansion in Fort Pierce.

Lawnwood Hospital, which is a 435-bed full-service acute care facility, on Tuesday announced its opening. Earlier, the hospital opened three additional operating rooms.

In the hybrid operating room, personnel have access to 2D and 3D surgical imaging equipment. Regular operating rooms, which are a smaller 845 square feet, don't include the imaging equipment.

"Our priority is the needs of our growing community," HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Chief Executive Officer Eric Goldman said. "The addition of a hybrid OR is another step forward in ensuring our community receives high-quality care close to home."

The hybrid operating room allows personnel to perform neurological, cardiothoracic and vascular procedures.

"We continue to focus on clinical enhancements designed to create the best possible outcomes and patient experience," said HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Chief Medical Officer Michael Bakerman. "Our hybrid OR allows surgeons to schedule a single procedure instead of multiple surgeries. It's another way our physicians continue to provide exceptional care."

The operating room is part of the final phase of the two-story tower expansion, which includes a dedicated entrance and waiting area for families and loved ones.

Lawnwood Hospital, which is part of the HCA Florida Healthcare, includes a Level II trauma center.

