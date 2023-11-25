Lawnwood Hospital debuts hybrid operating room

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital is planning in December to perform its first procedures in its new hybrid operating room, which is part of its $100 million tower expansion in Fort Pierce.

Lawnwood Hospital, which is a 435-bed full-service acute care facility, on Tuesday announced its opening. Earlier, the hospital opened three additional operating rooms.

In the hybrid operating room, personnel have access to 2D and 3D surgical imaging equipment. Regular operating rooms, which are a smaller 845 square feet, don't include the imaging equipment.

"Our priority is the needs of our growing community," HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Chief Executive Officer Eric Goldman said. "The addition of a hybrid OR is another step forward in ensuring our community receives high-quality care close to home."

The hybrid operating room allows personnel to perform neurological, cardiothoracic and vascular procedures.

"We continue to focus on clinical enhancements designed to create the best possible outcomes and patient experience," said HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Chief Medical Officer Michael Bakerman. "Our hybrid OR allows surgeons to schedule a single procedure instead of multiple surgeries. It's another way our physicians continue to provide exceptional care."

The operating room is part of the final phase of the two-story tower expansion, which includes a dedicated entrance and waiting area for families and loved ones.

Lawnwood Hospital, which is part of the HCA Florida Healthcare, includes a Level II trauma center.

The hybrid operating room was introduced in fourth season of "Chicago Med" in 2014 with doctors able to perform surgeries in the emergency department,

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Crash kills driver of tractor-trailer, shuts down I-95 for hours
An Illinois Lottery player is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after winning a $1...
Man says he gets to retire early thanks to winning $1 million lottery jackpot on scratch-off ticket
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in...
Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter, London
On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the police department and sworn in by the town’s...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department

Latest News

Florida State quarterback Sean Maguire (10) scrambles for yardage during the first half of an...
Florida-FSU rivalry has had inexperienced QBs at helm before
Child , 3, dies after shooting in a Tamarac motel
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25,...
Donald Trump looks to upstage Clemson grad Nikki Haley at football rivalry game
Hamas was set to exchange more hostages for Palestinian prisoners