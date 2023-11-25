Rice claims bowl eligibility, edging FAU behind Padgett's 3 TDs

FAU quarterback Michael Johnson, Jr. (6) yells as he celebrates FAU running back Larry McCammon...
FAU quarterback Michael Johnson, Jr. (6) yells as he celebrates FAU running back Larry McCammon (not shown) scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AJ Padgett threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns and Rice became bowl eligible by holding off Florida Atlantic for a 24-21 victory on Saturday in a battle of the Owls.

Padgett led an 11-play, 83-yard drive that took just more than five minutes and ended when he threw a 7-yard score to Luke McCaffrey to give Rice (6-6, 4-4 American Athletic Conference) a 17-14 lead. After holding FAU to a punt after five plays, Padgett led a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 11-yard scoring pass to Boden Groen to make it 24-14 as the third quarter expired.

Florida Atlantic (4-8, 3-5) got back in it, responding with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended when Michael Johnson Jr. ran it in from the 6. Xavier Terrell set up the drive, running 35 yards to Rice's 40-yard line on the first play of the drive.

After Rice punted, the defense limited Florida Atlantic to a six-play, nine-yard drive. From there, Rice established a 13-play, 64-yard drive that lasted 6:20. Though the drive ended on downs, Florida Atlantic took over at its own 21 with just 1:37 remaining. FAU turned it over on downs when its four plays produce zero yardage.

Rice wideout McCaffrey caught 12 passes for 141 yards.

Kobe Lewis, 75-yard scoring run was the first play from scrimmage and gave FAU a 7-0 lead. Lewis finished with 82 yards on seven carries.

