Thieves steal 12 French bulldogs worth $100,000 from pet store

The video shows the burglars tossing puppies into the back of their van and taking off. (Source: Top Dog Pet Store (@bulldog_cartel_) / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GARDENA, Calif. (Gray News) – Thieves were caught on surveillance video stealing 12 French bulldogs from a pet shop earlier this week.

The theft happened Tuesday at Top Dog Pet Store in Gardena, California.

The video shows four masked men arriving at the store around 1 a.m. and breaking in as alarms blare.

The theft happened in a matter of minutes. The video shows the burglars tossing puppies into the back of their van and taking off.

The shop’s owner, Andres Avalos, told KTLA that the 12 dogs are worth a combined $100,000, but he is more worried about the dogs’ safety than the money.

“They literally grabbed them and tossed them in the van like they were stuffed animals,” Avalos told KTLA. “It’s horrible.”

The suspects also broke into the shop’s register and stole about $2,000 in cash.

Gardena police are investigating the case but do not have any suspects as of Saturday morning. They hope to find the dogs and return them safely to Avalos.

