Benson scores 3 times, No. 5 FSU beats rival UF 24-15 to remain unbeaten

Trey Benson ran for three touchdowns, including a 26-yarder on third down with less than three minutes to play, and No. 5 Florida State beat rival Florida 24-15 on Saturday night to extend its winning streak to 18.

Benson finished with 95 yards on 19 carries and helped take pressure off new quarterback Tate Rodemaker as the Seminoles (12-0) moved a victory from a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

With star quarterback Jordan Travis watching from the visiting athletic director’s suite with his left leg in a walking boot, Rodemaker came up huge when it mattered most. He completed a dart to Ja'Khi Douglas with cornerback Jaydon Hill in tight coverage on a fourth-and-3 play from the Florida 34 in the fourth quarter. It set up a short field goal that put the Seminoles ahead for good.

Rodemaker was knocked out of the game for four plays on the ensuing possession, but he returned in time to hand off for Benson for the game-sealing score. Kalen Deloach squashed any thoughts of a late-game miracle when he intercepted Max Brown's pass on the next drive.

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker looks for a receiver as he is pressured by Florida safety Jordan Castell (14) and defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday in Gainesville.

Rodemaker did little to make anyone forget about Travis, a Heisman Trophy candidate whose season ended with a gruesome injury last week against North Alabama. But he did enough to help Florida State beat its in-state rival for the seventh time in the last 10 meetings.

Rodemaker completed 12 of 25 passes for 134 yards.

Brown was less effective, finishing 9-of-16 passing for 86 yards. Montrell Johnson led the Gators (5-7) with 107 yards rushing.

When it was over, Florida State receiver Keon Coleman did a backflip at midfield.

Hill was ejected on a targeting call that knocked Rodemaker out for a few plays. He was one of two Florida players ejected in a chippy game.

Florida freshman defensive lineman Jamari Lyons was ejected in the second quarter for spitting at Florida State guard Kelondre Jones. The two engaged during a first-down play and both ended up on the ground. When they stood up, it looked like Lyons spit at Jones. Lyons was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected after officials huddled. The extra yardage helped propel Florida State to its first touchdown.

