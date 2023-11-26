No. 19 FAU beats Virginia Tech 84-50 to win ESPN Events Invitational

Florida Atlantic guard Brandon Weatherspoon (23) celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer during...
Florida Atlantic guard Brandon Weatherspoon (23) celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Alijah Martin scored 17 points, Vladislav Goldin had 14, and No. 19 Florida Atlantic beat Virginia Tech 84-50 to win the ESPN Events Invitational championship on Sunday.

Johnell Davis had 12 points for FAU (5-1). Martin (eight) and Davis (seven) combined for 15 rebounds.

“These guys are consumed with playing basketball the right way,” FAU coach Dusty May said. “They're a joy to coach and a joy to watch.”

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May argues a call with an official during the first half of...
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May argues a call with an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech on Sunday in Kissimmee.

Virginia Tech (5-2) got 11 points from both Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla. Lynn Kidd had nine point and seven rebounds.

"They outplayed us, needless to say," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said.

FAU broke the game open late in the first half and early during the second with a 19-0 run to go up 44-24 with 16 1/2 minutes remaining.

Martin's 3 made it 69-39 with 7 1/2 minutes left. It was FAU's ninth trey in 19 tries, while Virginia Tech had missed all 13 of its 3-point shots up to that point.

FAU finished 9 for 22, while Virginia Tech ended up making 2 of 17.

"They're really gritty on the defensive end," Cattoor said. "They just do a good job making things tough."

Cattoor is an Orlando native and playing in front of family and friends had extra meaning. His father, Rodney, was recently declared in remission after battling pancreatic cancer over the last year.

FAU took a 32-24 lead at the half when Martin had a dunk and Goldin made a layup during a 7-0 run. The Owls had the first 12 points in the second, including 3's by Davis and Martin.

Kidd ended Virginia Tech's 8 1/2 minute scoring on a dunk with 16 minutes to play.

The Owls mixed in long-range shooting and solid inside play from Goldin to rebound from last week's stunning 60-51 home loss to Bryant in their three wins at the invitational, including a 96-89 triumph over No. 12 Texas A&M.

“Extremely proud to bounce back after a tough week and come to a prestigious event like this and perform at the level our guys performed,” May said.

FAU returns home to face Liberty on Thursday night.

