Seminoles regain No. 4 ranking in AP poll

After dropping one spot in last week's Associated Press top 25 poll, the Seminoles have regained their position as the fourth-ranked team in the country.

Florida State is ranked No. 4 in the latest poll released Sunday, one day after the Seminoles rallied from a 12-0 deficit to defeat rival Florida on the road with a backup quarterback.

The Seminoles (12-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) remained No. 4 in the coaches poll.

Florida State beat the Gators in "The Swamp" on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to 18 games – and they did it with quarterback Tate Rodemaker making his first start of the season in relief of Jordan Travis, whose college career came to an end with a horrific leg injury in the Seminoles' home finale against North Alabama.

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker looks for a receiver as he is pressured by Florida safety Jordan Castell (14) and defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) during the first half Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla.

While Florida's season is over, Florida State will play for its first ACC championship since 2014 next Saturday against No. 15 Louisville (10-2, 7-1 ACC) in Charlotte, North Carolina. A win should be enough to secure a berth in the four-team College Football Playoff, which is expanding to 12 teams starting next season.

It remains to be seen whether the penultimate College Football Playoff poll will reflect the latest rankings. The Seminoles slipped to fifth in last week's playoff poll for the first time this season.

Ohio State fell four spots to No. 6 after losing its third straight game to Michigan, which moved up one spot to No. 2.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia remained the top-ranked team in both polls, while Washington took over at No. 3 and Oregon moved up one spot to No. 5.

The top 13 teams are the same in both polls.

