South Florida airports reporting major flight delays

On the busiest travel day of the year Sunday, the three South Florida airports were experiencing major delays: Palm Beach International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport.

Three days after Thanksgiving, PBIA is experiencing delays of 63 minutes and MIA 45 minutes and decreasing, according to alerts by the Federal Aviation Administration's National Airspace System. FLL had listed 90 minutes and increasing at 3:30 p.m. but the airport no longer is on the list.

The FAA says the "delay assigned to the departures within 1,200 nautical miles" are because of high volume and the desire to space out the air traffic system.

And PBIA's arrivals are delayed "due to construction," according to the FAA.

PBIA's ground delay is listed until 5:59 p.m., according to the FAA.

PBIA's website listed 12 departure delays with eight Jet Blue and 10 delays on arrivals with six with Jet Blue.

In Fort Lauderdale, there are 37 departure delays and 36 arrival delays.

In Miami, the delays are 31 for departures and 70 for arrivals

Nationally, so far Sunday there were 3,998 delays in and out of the United States, according to FlightAware at 4:15 p.m.

The Transportation Security Administration said it expected to screen 2.9 million passengers Sunday, "which will likely be the busiest travel day" of the season. Travels were urged arrive at the airport two hours before their scheduled departure time.

The three busiest Thanksgiving travel days are Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday afterward.

During the 12-day period, TSA expects to screen 30 million passengers.

"For many Americans, Thanksgiving and travel go hand in hand, and this holiday we expect more people on the roads, skies and seas compared to 2022," Paula Twidale, the senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement.

Besides million of people flying home, a snowstorm that moved over the Rockies and Central Plains has put 14 million people under winter weather alerts, according to the National Weather Service.

Scripps Only Content 2023