Amid release of hostages, temporary cease-fire draws mixed feelings

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Segalit and Yohanan Berlinerblaw have spent the past month watching the Israeli-Hamas War diligently through Israeli television in their home west of Boca Raton.

"Twelve to 14 hours a day," Segalit Berlinerblaw said. "Like, I'll wake up in the middle of the night because I know something's going to happen."

On Sunday, Hamas released 17 hostages, including a 4-year-old American girl, while Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners in return. It's the third handover of hostages during the four-day cease-fire.

People walk past an image of 4-year-old Abigail Edan, a hostage held by Hamas who was released...
People walk past an image of 4-year-old Abigail Edan, a hostage held by Hamas who was released on Sunday, projected onto a building in Tel Aviv, Sunday, Nov 26, 2023. Edan's parents were both killed by Hamas militants in the same attack in which she was kidnapped, a cross-border assault Oct. 7 that prompted Israel to declare war on Hamas. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Segalit Berlinerblaw said she woke up early in the morning multiple times to watch the hostages, which Hamas took after an attack on Israel on Oct. 7, return to Israel this weekend.

“This is very mixed feeling," she said. about the deal. "I’ve never felt this feeling in my life.”

That because's she was concerned for the other hostages, who weren't released this weekend. She also has family members and friends who are still in the county.

"My sister she’s a refugee in her own country," Segalit said. "She cannot go back to her house. She might not have a house to go back too.”

Sami Kakli, who is the president of the South Florida Muslim Federation, said he also has mixed feelings about the deal to free hostages in return for a four-day cease-fire and Palestinian prisoners.

Sami Kakli is the president of the South Florida Muslim Federation. WPT
He said he believes leaders in the United States didn’t act fast enough to stop the conflict and wants the pause in fighting to become permanent.

“I wish it came sooner and I hope President Biden makes it a lasting cease-fire and a permanent solution to the conflict,” Kakli said.

