Fort Pierce Subway hopes to reopen soon after truck plows through restaurant

Scary moments for a husband and wife who found their sub shop unexpectedly turned into a drive through over the weekend.

The front window is boarded up, banged up tables and chairs line one wall, and broken glass is still being swept up from the floor.

The Subway shop at Midway Road and US-1 in Fort Pierce was the scene of an unexpected crash Saturday.

A truck barreled through the front window and fortunately, no one was sitting at the tables. There was a single customer inside at the time who was not hurt.

The Patels, the husband and wife that have owned the store for 17 years, didn’t want to be on camera, or share their first names, but the wife told WPTV she was shocked by what she saw and that they had just remodeled the store.

Antonio Guerra has worked for the Patels for seven years. He was not inside when the crash happened, but said word spread fast when it did.

“We’ve had a lot of customers, a lot of regulars, people who have come for years, come in and out of the store the last couple of days checking in on the store," Guerra said, "asking questions, making sure we’re okay.”

Fort Pierce police are still investigating, but said a 60 year-old female behind the wheel had rented the Dodge Ram truck involved. Neither she nor her passenger were hurt.

The Patels and Guerra are grateful to have a lot of loyal customers who not only care about the business but the people who run it.

“We hope to bounce back from this and we’re hopeful we’ll go back to normal soon,” Guerra said.

“I want to let the community know we will open soon and thank you so much for your support,” said Mrs. Patel.

The Patels hope to be back in business in the next week or so.

Scripps Only Content 2023