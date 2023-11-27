FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 27, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A cold front is passing through Monday, which will bring changes throughout the day.

The afternoon will turn out to be clearer skies and breezy with the wind turning northwesterly. That’s happening behind the cold front, which will be to the south of our areas by this afternoon.

Monday afternoon high temperatures in the low 80s, but then feeling a cooler breeze this evening as temperatures fall.

Morning low temperatures on Tuesday in the chilly 50s, then highs Tuesday afternoon only in the low to mid 70s as more clouds return.

Highs in the upper 70s mid-week, then back to the low 80s for the weekend with a slight chance for only a few showers then.

Quiet in the tropics as the last day of hurricane season approaches, which is on Thursday.

