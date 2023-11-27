Palm Tran donates bus to Digital Vibes just in time for holidays

Digital Vibez is a nonprofit organization that helps empower young lives in underserved communities to maintain a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle.

Last year, a fire destroyed the bus that is used to teach dance, fitness, technology, and the arts, and deliver holiday gifts to children all over Palm Beach County.

Palm Tran's former executive director, the late Clinton Forbes, worked with Palm Beach County to donate a new bus that will be revealed in December just in time for Digital Vibez' annual Toy Drive delivery.

The public can donate an new unwrapped gift by:

1) Going to their website

2) Purchase gifts from the Jingle Jamz Amazon Wish List

3) Drop off a gift at the locations below by Dec. 14

Underserviced children and teens in the Glades, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Delray, and West Palm Beach will receive the gifts in time for the holidays and will be delivered on “Santa’s Sleigh” a.k.a. Digital Vibez’ new bus.

Drop Off Locations

Extraordinary Charities

2635 Old Okeechobee Road

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Digital Vibez Studio

526 Northwood Road

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

City Celler Wine Bar & Grill

700 South Rosemary Ave.

West Palm Beach 33401

Hubbard Radio - x 102.3

701 Northpoint Pkwy. Suite 500

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Palm Beach County Youth Services

50 South Military Trail

West Palm Beach, FL 33415

Ocean Walk Nail Bar

2613 North Ocean Ave. Unit 203

Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Royal Palm Brewing Company

543 North State Road Suite 103

Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

