Woman who gouged out mother's eyeballs pleads guilty to manslaughter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Royal Palm Beach woman who gouged out her mother's eyeballs and placed them on a nearby cardboard box has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter with a weapon.

Palm Beach County court records show that Camille Balla accepted a plea deal Monday and was sentenced to 15 years in prison and another 15 years of probation. She also received 2,083 days of credit for time served in jail, meaning she'll only serve about 10 more years behind bars.

Her trial had been scheduled to begin Friday.

Balla, 38, was arrested in 2018 and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her mother, Francisca Monteiro-Balla.

Camille Balla
Camille Balla

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, Balla called a co-worker and asked for help because Balla "believed she may have murdered her mother." The co-worker arrived at the Royal Palm Beach home and saw Balla standing outside covered in blood, so the co-worker called 911.

When deputies arrived, Balla spontaneously said, "I killed my mother and I need help."

Balla handed deputies the blood-drenched keys to the house. When deputies entered, they found blood splatter throughout the house and Balla's 55-year-old mother dead in the garage.

"Both of her eyes had been removed from their sockets," Detective Mathew Orr wrote in the affidavit. "Several feet away from the victim was a cardboard box which had the victim's eyes found on top."

The affidavit said Monteiro-Balla had "several large, deep lacerations" to her body, "including her head, arms, chest, stomach and groin." He also noted several pieces of broken glass on the garage floor.

"Several handwritten notes were found in the garage which contained religious-themed written messages related to clearing of the soul," Orr wrote.

Deputies said Balla was being treated by paramedics at the scene when she started to scream, "I'm a murderer."

Balla was treated for large lacerations to her hands at St. Mary's Medical Center before being booked into the main Palm Beach County jail, where she's been spending her days and nights since her March 2018 arrest.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Crash kills driver of tractor-trailer, shuts down I-95 for hours
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
South Florida airports reporting major flight delays
A dog went viral online after his owner found him drunk at home.
‘My dog is drunk’: Pup named Jack accidentally gets drunk on vodka and Baileys
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

A cold front is passing through Monday, which will bring changes throughout the day.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 27, 2023
Palm Tran donates bus to Digital Vibes just in time for holidays
Amid release of hostages, temporary cease-fire draws mixed feelings
Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer during the...
No. 19 FAU beats Virginia Tech to win ESPN Events Invitational