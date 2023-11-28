BSO deputy injured in crash while transporting prisoners

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Broward Sheriff's Office said a deputy had to be taken to a hospital after a crash involving two prisoner transport units and a car Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 5:31 a.m. near West Atlantic Boulevard and North Andrews Avenue in Pompano Beach.

BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis said the crash involved two BSO prisoner transport units and a car. Detectives said one of the transport units, a van, was carrying seven prisoners while the other unit, a bus, was carrying 45.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews took a BSO deputy to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Seven prisoners were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

St. Louis said BSO Pompano Beach District detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
South Florida airports reporting major flight delays
Crash kills driver of tractor-trailer, shuts down I-95 for hours
2 Riviera Beach council candidates cry foul as clerk resigns
Residents divided over timeline for completion of Costco in Stuart

Latest News

30 years later: Giant tree puts Delray Beach on path to prosperity
Volunteers are backbone behind Delray Beach's 100-foot Christmas tree
Palm Beach Gardens Gators football team heading to national championships
Palm Beach County offers 100 first-time homebuyers up to $100,000