Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree tonight

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Delray Beach is getting into the holiday spirit Tuesday evening with its annual Christmas tree lighting celebration, and WPTV will be there for the event.

WPTV anchors Michael Williams and Janny Rodriguez along with WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle and WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist James Wieland will all be in attendance.

Festivities will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Old School Square, located at 51 N Swinton Ave.

The fun-filled night will also include food trucks, a silent disco, three entertainment stages and LED games.

The city is celebrating 30 years of lighting its 100-foot Christmas tree.

