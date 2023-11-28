Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach Co. to match Giving Tuesday donations

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday. It's one of the biggest fundraising days for nonprofits and charities.

The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County has many programs that fund programs in South Florida, Israel, Russia, and the Ukraine.

Programs that fight antisemitism, promote Jewish education and advocacy and help over 70 charities tackle food insecurity for seniors, Holocaust survivors and more.

According to the Federation, since the Israel War began over $666 million of emergency money has been collected as of Monday night.

"Locally, we're over 3 million. And those are families that already have given to the Federation or are new to the Federation that realize were in an existential moment for Israel. And the expression if not now, when? Now is now,” said Rich Steinberg, the chair of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County.

Jewish Federation leaders say 100% of those gifts go directly to Israel without any overhead.

If you click here on this Giving Tuesday the federation will match your donation.

