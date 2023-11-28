New Florida bill targets gender identity in workplace

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A bill just introduced by a Florida lawmaker would expand parts of the state's "Parental Rights in Education Act" to the workplace.

The controversial measure, which critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill, was passed by the Legislature in 2022 and later expanded this year.

Signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, it prohibits instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms.

The new bill was filed by state Rep. Ryan Chamberlin, R-Belleview on Nov. 21.

The proposed measure goes further by expanding to government agencies and businesses that receive state funding, prohibiting government employees or contractors from being required to use their colleagues' preferred pronouns.

It also would prohibit "employees and contractors from being penalized or subjected to certain actions for not providing certain titles and pronouns" and "prohibiting adverse personnel action on the basis of deeply held religious or biology-based beliefs."

The bill, HB 599, has not yet been scheduled for any committee hearings.

While it's been filed in the House, there is not yet a companion bill in the Florida Senate.

Read the full bill below:

