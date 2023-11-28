Palm Beach County offers 100 first-time homebuyers up to $100,000

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Palm Beach County is offering 100 first-time homebuyers up to $100,000 each toward their new home purchase.

The incentive program is being offered by the Palm Beach County Department of Housing and Economic Development.

A first-time homebuyer is defined as someone who has not owned a home in the three years prior to the purchase of the property, according to the notice of funding availability on the county's website.

Under the terms of the program, an applicant who lives alone must have an annual income less than or equal to $95,480. A six-person household cannot earn more than $158,200.

Household Size and Income Categories

Based on Average Median Income

Number of Persons in Household140% AMI (Less Than or E​qual To)
1$95,480
2$109,200
3$122,780
4$136,360
5$147,280
6$158,200

Another stipulation is that the purchase price cannot exceed $568,557.

Applicants are required to register for and attend a virtual orientation.

The application portal will open online at 8 a.m. on Dec. 27 and close on Jan. 17, or until 100 applications have been submitted.

Click here to learn more about the program and requirements.

