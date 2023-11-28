Palm Beach County teacher on administrative leave after 3 arrests

A Palm Beach County teacher arrested three times in the past week and a half is on administrative leave.

The School District of Palm Beach County confirmed Tuesday that Hawazin Wright, 43, has been employed there since 2017.

Since mid-November, Wright has been accused of making harassing phone calls to a woman he was dating, aggravated assault in downtown West Palm Beach, drug possession and interrupting a pro-Palestinian rally while carrying a concealed knife.

School records also show he received a written reprimand in August for insubordination and ethical misconduct after an incident at Christa McAuliffe Middle School.

Also, Wright was instructed to "cease and desist" from communicating with any students in May until being cleared to return to regular assigned work duties.

