Raging fire destroys home in west Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Raging flames destroyed a home in west Delray Beach early Tuesday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the scene on LeLac Road just before 3 a.m. and found a two-story home engulfed in flames.

Officials said there were no people or pets inside the house, and a total of 55 firefighters spent nearly two hours working to get the flames under control.

The fire was eventually under control as of 4:55 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on social media.

No one was hurt and no other homes were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

