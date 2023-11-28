Raging fire destroys home in west Delray Beach
Published: Nov. 28, 2023
Raging flames destroyed a home in west Delray Beach early Tuesday morning.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the scene on LeLac Road just before 3 a.m. and found a two-story home engulfed in flames.
Officials said there were no people or pets inside the house, and a total of 55 firefighters spent nearly two hours working to get the flames under control.
The fire was eventually under control as of 4:55 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on social media.
No one was hurt and no other homes were damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
