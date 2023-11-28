Step taken to amend ordinance impacting feeding of homeless

A controversial ordinance that critics say punishes homeless people is one step closer to changing.

The measure bans people from feeding groups of more than 25 people without a permit.

If someone is caught, they can be subjected to hundreds of dollars in fines and even possible jail time.

The city voted to amend the ordinance, during a first reading Monday evening.

The group Food Not Bombs has fought the city in court. Recently the 15th Judicial Circuit found that the ordinance acted as a restraint when applied to Food Not Bombs.

Nick Cubides of Food Not Bombs says he has been arrested and fined due to the ordinance.

The West Palm Beach City Commission discussed minor changes to the ordinance like adding large group feedings in the definition of special event and adding a time frame for processing large group feeding permits.

Members of the Food Not Bombs have been feeding the homeless in West Palm Beach for the past 16 years.

They ran into a few problems when city leaders passed the ordinance. Nick Cubides was cited twice.

"We had four different people arrested," Cubides said. "Three people were members of our group and got arrested twice, including myself. That included a fine of $500 each and up to 120 days in jail."

Food Not Bombs said this issue is far from over. They plan to sue the city for the arrests of its members.

WPTV tried to interview Mayor Keith James to discuss the matter but was told he didn't have time.

