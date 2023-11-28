Winning team will get to eat Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot

Pop-Tarts unveils college football’s first edible mascot for Orlando bowl game
Pop-Tarts® unveils college football’s first edible mascot at the brand's inaugural bowl game
Pop-Tarts® unveils college football’s first edible mascot at the brand's inaugural bowl game(Kellanova)
By Peter Burke
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The players who win the Pop-Tarts Bowl will do more than just hoist a trophy. They’ll also get to eat their prize.

New title sponsor Pop-Tart, which took over naming rights of the game that had been known as the Cheez-It Bowl, unveiled college football's first edible mascot Monday.

"For 60 years, Pop-Tarts has sacrificed everything in the name of crazy good flavor, so why wouldn't that include our beloved football mascot, too?" Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing for Pop-Tarts, said in a news release. "Since we announced our title sponsorship of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, fans have been speculating on the larger-than-life game day experiences we will be tackling, and this is the first of many traditions that fans can expect Pop-Tarts to upend on game day."

The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot will run around the field before and during the game, interacting with fans. But once the game is over, the mascot will "transform into a game-winning snack for the victors."

After Florida State defeated Oklahoma 35-32 in last year's Cheez-It Bowl, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell was showered with Cheez-Its and celebrated by hoisting a trophy topped with the baked cheese cracker.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl will match teams from the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 conferences. It will take place Dec. 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
South Florida airports reporting major flight delays
Crash kills driver of tractor-trailer, shuts down I-95 for hours
2 Riviera Beach council candidates cry foul as clerk resigns
Residents divided over timeline for completion of Costco in Stuart

Latest News

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) passes during the first half of an NCAA...
Van Dyke ‘appreciative’ of time at Miami, but entering transfer portal
Florida fires two assistants to begin defensive overhaul
Hurricanes up to No. 8, Owls climb to No. 13 in AP basketball poll
Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer during the...
No. 19 FAU beats Virginia Tech to win ESPN Events Invitational