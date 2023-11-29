Florida agencies warning against Apple's new contact sharing feature

Multiple law enforcement agencies are warning users about a new feature included in Apple's iOS 17 update.



The Martin County Sheriff's Office alerted iPhone users on Facebook of NameDrop, which allows people to easily share contact information when other iPhones are held close together. NameDrop will automatically be switched on with the update.

The feature can be shut off by finding the Bringing Devices Together section under Settings and toggling the Off button.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also posted similar warnings.

