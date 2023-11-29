Florida agencies warning against Apple's new contact sharing feature

FILE - This Sept. 12, 2018, file photo shows an Apple iPhone XR on display at the Steve Jobs...
FILE - This Sept. 12, 2018, file photo shows an Apple iPhone XR on display at the Steve Jobs Theater after an event to announce new products in Cupertino, Calif. A Chinese national in Oregon sent hundreds of supposedly broken iPhones to Apple over two years, and got replacements under warranty of almost 1,500 devices. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Multiple law enforcement agencies are warning users about a new feature included in Apple's iOS 17 update.
 
The Martin County Sheriff's Office alerted iPhone users on Facebook of NameDrop, which allows people to easily share contact information when other iPhones are held close together. NameDrop will automatically be switched on with the update.

The feature can be shut off by finding the Bringing Devices Together section under Settings and toggling the Off button.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also posted similar warnings.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
South Florida airports reporting major flight delays
Crash kills driver of tractor-trailer, shuts down I-95 for hours
2 Riviera Beach council candidates cry foul as clerk resigns
Drake guard Roman Penn (1) is fouled by Miami guard Wooga Poplar (55) during the first half of...
How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 28

Latest News

Littering charge dropped against neo-Nazi in West Palm Beach
Royal Caribbean takes ownership of the world's biggest cruise ship
Drummer Max Weinberg says vintage car restorer stole $125,000 from him
Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) looks for a receiver as he is pressured by...
Seminoles ranked No. 4 in penultimate playoff poll
Dolphins sign veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul