FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 29, 2023

Sweater weather on Wednesday as the morning low temperatures dip to the 50s and even the 40s from the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Sweater weather on Wednesday as the morning low temperatures dip to the 50s and even the 40s from the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches.

A cool breeze from the northwest, coupled with cloudy skies, are making it a chilly start to the day, but afternoon highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday. More sun returns this afternoon as highs reach the mid 70s.

Even warmer by Friday as the 80s make a comeback.

The chance for rain remains low for this week, but a few showers could return this weekend, along with warmer and more humid conditions.

The tropics remain calm as the last day of hurricane season is just around the corner on Thursday.

The next cold front for us will be next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drake guard Roman Penn (1) is fouled by Miami guard Wooga Poplar (55) during the first half of...
How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Construction underway for country club community in Port St. Lucie
Crash kills driver of tractor-trailer, shuts down I-95 for hours
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Raging fire destroys home in northern Boca Raton

Latest News

Sweater weather on Wednesday as the morning low temperatures dip to the 50s and even the 40s...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 29, 2023
Sweater weather this Tuesday as the morning lows dip to the 50s from Treasure Coast to the...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 28, 2023
Sweater weather this Tuesday as the morning lows dip to the 50s from Treasure Coast to the...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 28, 2023
A cold front is passing through Monday, which will bring changes throughout the day.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 27, 2023