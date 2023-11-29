Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, wife file for divorce

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has filed for divorce.

Spoelstra and his wife, Nikki Spoelstra, released a joint statement to the Miami Herald announcing their separation after seven years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult yet amicable decision to jointly file to formally end our marriage," Erik and Nikki Spoelstra said. "We are both grateful for our relationship and remain fully committed to co-parenting our children and continuing to make them our shared priority. We appreciate everyone's support as we move to the next stage of our lives and thank you for respecting our family's privacy."

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra poses for a photograph with guest Nikki Sapp, who would later become his wife, during the a charity dinner at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday, March 9, 2013, in Hollywood, Fla.

Erik Spoelstra married the former Miami Heat dancer in 2016. They have three children together.

This is Erik Spoelstra's 16th season as the Heat's head coach. His 1,205 wins are the most in franchise history.

