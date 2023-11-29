Holiday events at The Gardens Mall

WPTV journalist T.A. Walker on Wednesday talked one-on-one with Santa Claus at The Gardens Mall.

T.A. and Saint Nick went over which WPTV personalities were on the nice list and which ones were on the naughty list.

Anchors Hollani Davis, Ashley Glass, and Meghan McRoberts all made the cut for the nice list and Mike Trim is on the naughty list and has 26 days to improve.

After kids visit with Santa, they will get a gold coin to shop in the Kids Corner Holiday Shop. Extra coins purchased will benefit the Arc of the Palm Beaches.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree is accepting donations for underprivileged kids through Nov. 17. And photos with the big man himself run through Dec. 24. The mall has a pro tip for moms and dads.

"You definitely want to make a reservation walk-ins are welcome but the lines are getting longer. So if you visit WhereIsSanta.com, you can quickly make your reservation and then come right in," said Whitney Jester, the director of marketing at The Gardens Mall

The mall said they have more holiday programming and you can click here for details.

