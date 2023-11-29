Indian River County deputies raid Moonlight Arcade in Sebastian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Detectives in Indian River County shut down what they said was an illegal arcade operating in Sebastian on Wednesday.

Partnering with the Florida Gaming Control Commission, more than 60 machines were taken from the Moonlight Arcade on US-1, just south of the Brevard County line.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said this isn’t just about shutting down what some consider a harmless business.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies raid Moonlight Arcade in Sebastian, Fla. on Nov. 29, 2023.

"The reality is these arcades were crime generators," he said. "We had robberies, we had drug deals. We had all these other problems stemming from them."
 
Flowers said he plans to go before the Indian River County Commission next month and ask for an ordinance to ban these types of businesses in the county.

