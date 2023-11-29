LaJohntay Wester named AAC special teams player of year

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
South Florida was well represented in the 2023 American Athletic Conference football awards.

Florida Atlantic wide receiver LaJohntay Wester was named the AAC special teams player of the year and is a first-team All-AAC player, the conference announced Tuesday.

Wester led the AAC in all-purpose yards (1,520), receiving yards (1,168), receiving yards per game (97.3) and punt returns for a touchdown. He also finished the season ranked second nationally in punts returned for touchdowns.

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt was also named the AAC offensive player of the year.

Pratt played football for the Boca Raton Community High School Bobcats. He was 10-0 as a starter this season, passing for 2,168 yards, 21 touchdowns and just four interceptions – the fewest of any starter in the conference – and led the Green Wave to consecutive AAC Championship game appearances.

A four-year starter, Pratt has thrown for 9,364 yards and 89 touchdowns in his college career. He's also rushed for 27 career touchdowns.

Pratt led Tulane to a 24-8 victory at FAU earlier this month.

